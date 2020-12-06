Oliver WilliamLawless, Jr.1941-2020Oliver William Lawless, Jr. passed away on December 2 ,2020 with his wife, Linda, by his side. Will was born in Houston, Texas on June 19, 1941. He graduated from Orangefield High School, in Orange, Texas, in 1959, and continued his education at the University of Houston. Some people called him O.W.,some Will, some Uncle Dubby and some PawPaw. He worked as an instrument technician and retired from Exxon Mobil after 30 years. He raised emus and operated the 'Dancing With Emus' business. He was an active member of the Franklin Worship Center Church, the Exxon Retirement Club, the Bluebonnet Car Club Houston, and a participate in the Houston Texans Senior Run.O.W. (Will) married his sweetheart, Linda Moore and they were together 35 years. Together, they would travel extensively around the United States and become worldwide travelers to other continents. Will would enjoy hunting in Africa and has mountings to show for his prowess expertise. Being a man of adventure led Will to purchase a race car and drive in many race events. His adventurous nature led him to sky dive, scuba dive, ride a bull, and even bungee jump. Yet, he loved the quiet moments, too, whether it be taking a ride in his '55 Chevy, sitting with friends playing a game of cards or dominoes, or simply sitting on the back patio convincing deer that they were safe to come eat out of his hand . Perhaps what was closest to his heart was the family and friend events. He loved the annual picnics, loved attending ball games with his son, stepson, and enjoyed watching his grandsons play ball. He put his time and effort into the lives of his grandsons and nephews and niece by providing them a place to play, the Lake House. There would be times of fishing, swimming, boating, playing shuffleboard, driving Go Karts and ATV's, and more.Will was preceded in death by his father, Oliver William Lawless, Sr., his mother, June Rose Kinder, his sisters, Linda Louise Lawless and Jeannie Bland.He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Anne Lawless, son, Oliver William Lawless III, (Trey) Lawless and wife Karen, daughter, Shelly Main and husband MacGregor Main, step-son, Terry Moore and wife Sylvie, 8 grandsons, Chase Main, Christopher Fox, Eric Moore, Gregory Main, Ryan Moore, Harry Main, Alex Lawless and Nicolas Lawless, several nephews, cousins, and many other family members and friends.Pallbearers are Trey Lawless, MacGregor Main, Terry Moore, Chris Fox, Eric Moore, Alan Little, Leonard Bland and Roger Church.The family will receive visitors Monday, December 7, 2020, 5PM-8PM at Heights Funeral Home, 1317 Heights Blvd, Houston, Texas 77008. Funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 10AM at Heights Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Sharon Tilotta Aaron. The Interment will follow at Tryon Cemetery in Kurten, Texas. The graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Rodney Box.For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Will's name, donations can be sent to the Franklin Worship Center, P. O. Box 675, Franklin, Texas 77856.