Olivia Stuart Logan Taylor
1943-2019
Olivia Taylor, lifelong Houstonian, was the youngest child of Carter and Katherine Taylor. She graduated from Lanier Junior High School, Lamar High School, and the University of Houston. She began her career as a social worker and ultimately became a realtor, opening her own firm: The Olivia Taylor Company. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Carter Taylor. She is survived by her sister Katherine Mize, sister-in-law Cheryl Taylor, and her nieces and nephews Katherine Mize, Olivia Devereux (Erik), J.C. Taylor (Angelica), Ben Taylor (Constance), and Allison Hardman (Johnathon). Family and friends will meet to remember Olivia on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor. Please contact [email protected] for more information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019