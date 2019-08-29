|
|
Ollie Faye Touchy
1930-2019
Ollie Faye Ellzey Touchy passed from human life into an eternity of union with the Father on August 27, 2019. At 12 years of age, she was baptized in a creek near the church in the town of Soso, Mississippi, where she was born on June 1, 1930, to George Davis and Annie Lee Prine.
After graduation from Laurel, Mississippi High School, Faye became employed at Army Chemical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where she lived with her sister and her husband. On a trip home for Christmas in 1950, as she waited at the door to detrain, a Coast Guard Sailor (Hugo Touchy) caught sight of this beautiful blond girl and struck up a conversation with her. They were then married, September 6, 1952. This resulted in four children, twelve grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
As her children grew and went off to school, she returned to school and began her career in the world of real estate. While first getting her salesperson license, then her broker's license. She was employed with Baxter and Swinford, where she was very successful, and was awarded with, as she stated, "A Great Party" for being the first agent in the Memorial area to list and sell a million dollars in one year.
Besides her love and enjoyment of square dancing, she was a longtime member of the "Hey Lollies Square Dancers" and had a passion for bridge. Living at the "Heritage Grand" subdivision, she played two to four days a week with the ladies at Willowfork, and St. Peter's Methodist Church. As Faye herself stated, in a message before she died: my passions are my loving husband, Hugo, my four children: Patricia Cook (Jim) Cynthia (Kirk) Leatherwood; Stephen (Shelby) Touchy; Hugh (Gracie) Touchy; my twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Although I am sad to leave you, I am happy to leave this pain and suffering behind.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Kingsland Baptist Church in Katy, Texas with Pastor Ryan Rush officiating.
A reception to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019