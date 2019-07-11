Services Claire Brothers Funeral Home 7901 Hillcroft Avenue Houston , TX 77081 (713) 271-7250 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Champion Forest Jersey Village Baptist Church 16518 Jersey Dr. Jersey Village , TX View Map Service 11:00 AM Champion Forest Jersey Village Baptist Church Resources More Obituaries for Omar Diaz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Omar Diaz

1979-2019

Omar Diaz, age 39, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Houston, Texas. He was born September 4, 1979, in Mexico, to Jorge and Monica Diaz. He graduated from Jones High School in 1997. He began working at the Harris County District Clerk's Office in 1999, while there, he met the love of his life Rosalilia "Rosie" Diaz. They later wed on August 12, 2009, in Houston, Texas. After leaving the District Clerk's Office, Omar began the road to his dream job by becoming a detention officer for the Harris County Sheriff's Department. He achieved his goal by graduating from the Sheriff's Basic Peace Officer's Course in August of 2018. He was an excellent deputy and put on his uniform every day with honor, pride and the mindset to protect and serve. On December 1, 2011, Omar and Rosie Diaz welcomed their daughter, Zivah Diaz and Omar's whole world changed. His duty was not only to support, protect and love Rosie, but to do all those things for Zivah and be the best father he could be. They enjoyed doing many activities together. Omar proudly volunteered at Zivah's school, including the book fair and class activities. He attended every piano recital, karate belt ceremony and dance recital. Omar and his family enjoyed planning and traveling yearly to Great Wolf Lodge. Their favorite activities were to swim and eat at Chick-Fil-A. Omar's greatest accomplishment was his family and they were always his number one priority. Omar was not only an amazing husband and father, but he was a great friend to many people. Omar was loyal, trustworthy and a great listener. These qualities are hard to find in people, but Omar excelled at all of them with flying colors. Omar lived life to the fullest and that included loving his family with every fiber in his body. He made sure that his family never went without and he was their rock! The world lost an amazing person. He will forever be missed, but we know he continues to watch over his beloved family and friends from heaven with the Lord Jesus Christ as a guardian angel. Omar is survived by his wife, Rosie; his daughter, Zivah; his father and mother, Jorge and Monica Diaz and numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and a service to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Champion Forest Jersey Village Baptist Church, 16518 Jersey Dr., Jersey Village, Texas 77040. Interment will be at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, Texas 77023. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Benevolence Association – www.hcsoba.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Claire Brothers Funeral Home, 7901 Hillcroft Street, Houston, Texas 77081. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 11, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries