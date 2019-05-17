|
Ommie Lee Blaylock
1934-2019
Ommie Lee Blaylock, 84 transition from this life to eternal life on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was a graduate of Phyllis Wheatley High School and Texas Southern University. A loving wife, devoted mother and beloved school teacher were only three of her crowns. Many will remember her beautiful soprano voice. An early Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM. The Funeral will commence at 10:00 AM. Both services will be held on Sat, 5/18 at the Loving Word Fellowship, 170 Rittenhouse, Dr. Paul D. Landrew pastor; Rev. Roderick Young, officiating. Interment: Mon, 5/20, Houston National Cemetery, 10:45 Gate
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019