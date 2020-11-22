Oneita "Nita"

Denton Wallis

1923-2020

Oneita "Nita" Denton Wallis, 97, passed peacefully from this earth on November 11, 2020, in Dallas. She was born June 20, 1923, to C. C. "Lee" and Cleta (Deering) Denton on a farm near Bowie, Texas. She graduated as Salutatorian from Stoneburg (TX) High School in 1939. She worked for thirty years for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Dallas and Houston. Nita proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Women Reserve several years, discharging as a Sergeant E-5. While working for Bell, she met and married F. Birch Wallis in 1962. She was a long-time active member of the Church of Christ, including Memorial and Fleetwood congregations in Houston. She enjoyed traveling, reading, painting, sewing, and other crafts.

Nita had life-long friendships with many of her classmates and other friends, keeping in touch with them until they passed on. She was loving, loyal, generous, and hard-working. She didn't complain, keeping her aches and pains, and other concerns mostly to herself. She was also modest; we learned of many of her good deeds accidently and through others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother James Lee Denton. She is survived by sisters Carrie Corrick of Dallas and Beverly Stephens and husband J.C. of Saint Jo, TX, sister-in-law Norma Denton of Kingsland, TX, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held November 20 at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, TX.



