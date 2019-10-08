|
|
Opal Cargal Harpster
1924-2019
Opal Cargal Harpster (95 years Old) passed away peacefully at her home on October 5, 2019. Opal was born in Bonham, Texas to James and Lennie Cargal. She was proceeded in death by Cheryl Elaine Winter, her beloved daughter and Tom Harpster, her loving husband. She is survived by her son-in-law Ryan Winter, her granddaughter Brittany Halbert (husband Matt and great grandson's Coulson and Callan), her grandson Chris Winter (wife Lisa and great granddaughter's Emma Grace and Avery Hope) and her nieces and other family members. She was an exceptional RN for over 45 years and a dedicated mother and wife. Viewing will be held from 9am-10am on Thursday October 10, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery with services following at 10am. You may read the extended obituary at www.woodlawnfh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019