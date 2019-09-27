|
Ophelia P. Gillespie
1943-2019
Retired Educator, Ophelia Phyllis Gillespie, joined her heavenly father on September 22, 2019. The devoted and loving wife of (Robert C. Gillespie) and mother of (Kendra Gillespie and Nicole Gillespie), leaves behind her legacy with a host of family and friends. The celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler avenue, (77004). Visitation will be prior to Services at 10:00 AM. The Rev. Patricia Williams, Officiating. Interment: Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Pearland, TX).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019