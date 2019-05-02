|
|
Orlando C. Flores
1960-2019
It is with great sadness that we annouce the recent passing of Orlando Chalambaga Flores, on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at the age of 58 in Houston, Tx.
Orlando was born on August 23, 1960 in Fort Stockton, Tx and lived most of his life in Houston, Tx.
He is survived by his mother, Marina Arocha, and step-father Robert Arocha Sr., and his siblings and their families, Roy(brother)Isabel Flores, Vidal(brother)Kelly Flores, Javier(brother)Amanda Arocha, Linda Arocha(sister)Peter Kamenesh, Robert(brother)Dianne Arocha, Richard(brother)Rebecca Arocha.
Orlando will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving son, brother, and "Uncle O" to all his nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at Houston First Church of God, Houston Tx
May 2, 2019 at 3pm
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019