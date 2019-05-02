Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houston First Church of God
14400 Northwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77040
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Houston First Church of God
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orlando Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlando Flores


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Orlando Flores Obituary
Orlando C. Flores
1960-2019
It is with great sadness that we annouce the recent passing of Orlando Chalambaga Flores, on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at the age of 58 in Houston, Tx.
Orlando was born on August 23, 1960 in Fort Stockton, Tx and lived most of his life in Houston, Tx.
He is survived by his mother, Marina Arocha, and step-father Robert Arocha Sr., and his siblings and their families, Roy(brother)Isabel Flores, Vidal(brother)Kelly Flores, Javier(brother)Amanda Arocha, Linda Arocha(sister)Peter Kamenesh, Robert(brother)Dianne Arocha, Richard(brother)Rebecca Arocha.
Orlando will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving son, brother, and "Uncle O" to all his nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at Houston First Church of God, Houston Tx
May 2, 2019 at 3pm
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.