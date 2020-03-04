|
Orpha Edgar
1918-2020
Orpha Sylvia Anna Viken Edgar, 101, passed away February 26, 2020 in Montgomery, TX. She was born August 6, 1918 to Otto and Rosa Morvig Viken of Fertile, MN. She married Sanford Palmer Edgar on June 30, 1939 in Chicago. Sons Michael and Peter were born in New Orleans. They moved to Houston in 1946 where Thomas was born. They were active members of Zion Lutheran Church. After moving to the Memorial area, they were instrumental in starting Memorial Drive Lutheran Church. In 1966, they moved to the Conroe area where she lived for the next 50 years. There, she and Sandy helped start Grace Lutheran Church. Orpha moved to Live Oak Senior Care in 2016. She lived and loved her faith. Orpha was a very wonderful, caring, kind, generous, humorous, smart, loving woman who delighted everyone who knew her.
Orpha is preceded in death by her husband, Sanford, her father and mother, her seven siblings and grandson Christopher Todd Edgar. She is survived by her sons, six grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren.
Her celebration of life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with visitation at 9:00am, service at 10:00am and reception at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the Grace Lutheran Legacy Fund in the name of Orpha Edgar for Children's Ministry, Grace Lutheran Church, 13123 TX-105 W, Conroe, TX 77304.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020