Orville Welch
1941-2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Orville Odell Welch announces his passing on Saturday, the 7th of September 2019, at the age of 78 years. Orville was born in Bowie Texas on the 12th of February 1941. He graduated from Rice University, where he played basketball for the Rice Owls, in 1963. He worked for Dresser Magcobar/MI Drilling Fluids for more than 30 years. After retirement, he worked for Newpark Drilling Fluids and later Universal Drilling Services.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents John Orville Welch and Dora Mae Welch. He was married for fifty-six years to the love of his life Marion Lorene Welch. He was the beloved father to Debra Welch Netek, and her husband Thomas Jeffrey Netek; as well as to Larry Dean Welch and his wife Leigh Ann Welch. He was the revered grandfather and hero to Thomas Austin Netek, Tyler Jeffrey Netek, and Amber Lynn Netek. He is also survived by his sister Mildred Ilene Workman, his brother John Keith Welch, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was and always will be the Rock of his family and will be dearly missed by many.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from half-past two o'clock until four o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 12th of September, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at four o'clock in the afternoon also in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the services.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019