Oscar Lee Atkins

1938-2019

Oscar Lee Atkins, aged 80, passed away on June 27, 2019.

Oscar was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. After graduating with a BS in Architectural Construction from Texas A&M and an MS in Architectural Engineering from the University of Texas, Oscar began his career with Shell Oil Company, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He later started and was president of an oil and gas production company, in Lafayette, Louisiana, a company that was twice recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the country's fastest growing companies. Oscar retired his 45-year career in the oilfield with JX Nippon Oil Exploration, in Houston.

Oscar is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anita H. Atkins, as well as his brother, Jim, his two children, Blake and Allison, and four grandchildren. Oscar and Anita enjoyed entertaining in their home and built many close and long-lasting friendships. His family and friends will remember him fondly for his humor, wit, kindness, and intellect.

A memorial service for Oscar will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, in Houston, July 22, at 2:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be directed to: http://tx.ag/OscarAtkinsMemorial