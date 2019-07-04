|
|
Oscar P. Banks, Sr.
1947-2019
Beloved family man,
entrepreneur, and friend,
Oscar P. Banks, departed
this life on July 1, 2019.
His life will be celebrated
on Saturday, July 6th.
Visitation: 9:00AM
Service: 10:00AM
Lively Hope Missionary
Baptist Church
33303 Ashe Road
Simonton, Texas 77476
Oscar's memory is
cherished by his loving
wife, Doretha Robinson
Banks, son, O.P. Banks II,
daughter, Dejon Haw-
thorne (Darrin), grand-
children, Marshall Banks
and Diamond Hawthorne.
The family has design-
ated Lively Hope
Missionary Baptist Church
for memorial contributions
in lieu of flowers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 4, 2019