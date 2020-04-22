Home

More Obituaries for Oscar Cantu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Cantu


1950 - 2020
Oscar Cantu Obituary
Oscar Enrique Cantu
1950-2020
Born to Ben and Lily Cantu, June 21, 1950 in Raymondville, TX. Returned to the Lord April 4, 2020. A Vietnam veteran and Career revenue agent. Loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an active member of Houston First Church of God. He gave his life to Christ and never looked back. He taught us by example. He loved us without end. He loved God with all his heart. He prayed unceasing. Survived by Wife: Lee Cantu, Son & Daughter: Dwain & Robyn Lawrence, Grandchildren: Ashley & Christian Kalisek, Dena & Aaron Barcuch, Jessica Lawrence. Siblings: Dora & Ruben Garza, Delia & Gerald Stowers, David & Irene Cantu, Amelia & Jay Poore, Hector & Olivia Cantu.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
