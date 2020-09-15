1/1
Oscar Cripps
1942 - 2020
Oscar Stafford Cripps
1942-2020
Oscar Stafford Cripps, 78, of Houston, Texas, passed away September 12, 2020.
He was born in Galveston, Texas on June 17, 1942. Oscar Cripps graduated from Galveston Ball High School and received Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Stephen F. Austin University. He was married to Janette Cripps on May 28, 1965.
Oscar had a career in education/athletics for Stratford High School and other high schools. He was a member of Houston's First Baptist Church as a Deacon, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Texas High School Coaches Association, and Greater Houston Coaches Association. He had a passion for coaching and sharing the Gospel. He is survived by his wife Janette Cripps of 55 years along with his sons Craig and Keith, daughter-in-laws Shelby and Tawna, grandchildren Cody, Chloe, and Cy, great grandson Davis.
Visitation: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Memorial Service: Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:30 am
Location: Houston's First Baptist Church 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024
For full obituary please visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Houston's First Baptist Church
SEP
17
Memorial service
11:30 AM
: Houston's First Baptist Church
