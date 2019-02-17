Oscar Edward ("Ed") Gilbert, Jr.

1946-2019

Oscar Edward ("Ed") Gilbert Jr. died February 10th, 2019 from metastatic melanoma. His last words were "This is a miserable disease, so take care of your skin." Okay, not really, but he thought it was good advice.

Ed was born in Birmingham Alabama on December 10, 1946, the elder son of Oscar E. Gilbert and Elsie Mae Kendrick Gilbert. He spent his entire youth there, graduating from Jones Valley High School in 1964. He was a graduate of The University of Alabama (B.S.G. 1969, M.S. 1974), and The University of Tennessee (Ph.D., 1981).

He served in the Marine Corps Reserve as an artilleryman and NCO instructor.

Ed worked for the Geological Survey of Alabama, was on the faculty at Auburn University (he liked to tell Auburn jokes to his captive classes), and spent the last decades of his geological and geophysical career at a succession of oil and gas companies in both domestic and international exploration and production. His early ambition was to work the length of the Appalachian Mountains; instead he got to work and visit in numerous countries.

His hobby in later years was military history, and he was the author of eighteen books on the subject as well as magazine articles, with emphasis on the history of the U.S. Marine Corps and (thanks to his wife Cathy) the American War of Independence. His book "Tanks In Hell – A Marine Corps Tank Company On Tarawa" was awarded the 2016 General Wallace M. Greene Jr. Award for outstanding non-fiction.

He is survived by numerous relatives but primarily the members of his immediate family, wife Catherine, son Oscar III ("Bill") and spouse Lauren Nicole, daughter Elizabeth Jordan Gilbert-Hillier and spouse Adam Hillier, daughter Elana Jillian Gilbert, and grandchildren Oscar IV, Levi, and Lilly Gilbert.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Saturday February 23rd from 11a-2p. Friends and colleagues may contact the family for additional details. Donations to Toys for Tots are requested in lieu of flowers. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019