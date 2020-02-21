Home

Oscar Johnson Mortuary
415 Berry Road
Houston, TX 77022
(713) 695-3313
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Rose Baptist Church
1132 Carver St.
Baytown, TX
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Church Of The Living God
Brookeland, TX
View Map

Oscar Johnson Jr.


1918 - 2020
Oscar Johnson Jr. Obituary
Oscar Johnson, Jr.
1918-2020
Mr. Oscar Johnson Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Mr. Johnson's survivors include his loving and devoted daughter Rhonda Johnson Powell ( Steve ) 4 grand-children ; 8 great-grandchildren ; sister Mrs. Lillie Mae Hunt and a host of other relatives and friends.
The visitation will be held Friday February 21, 2020 from 5 - 7 P.M. at Mt. Rose Baptist Church 1132 Carver St. Baytown, Texas 77520 Pastor Frank Davis. The funeral will be held Saturday February 22, 2020 at 12 P.M. at Church Of The Living God in Brookeland, Texas. Rev. C L Hester will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Brookeland, Texas.
Services Lovingly Fulfilled By:
Oscar Johnson
Funeral Home
415 Berry Road
Houston, Texas 77022
713-695-3313
oscarjohnson
[email protected]
" Serving Every Family
As Our Own "
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020
