Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Tabernacle of Praise Family Worship Center
8814 Tidwell Rd.
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Tabernacle of Praise Family Worship Center
8814 Tidwell Rd.
Oscar Joseph "Jr." Comeaux


1964 - 2020
Oscar Joseph "Jr." Comeaux Obituary
OSCAR JOSEPH
COMEAUX, JR.
1954-2020
Oscar Joseph Comeaux, Jr., was born on April 11, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Oscar Joseph Comeaux, Sr., and Hazel Joubert. He passed away on April 8, 2020.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Comeaux will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Tabernacle of Praise Family Worship Center ~ 8814 Tidwell Rd.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:45a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m., by live streaming at thetopchurch.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020
