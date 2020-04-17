|
|
OSCAR JOSEPH
COMEAUX, JR.
1954-2020
Oscar Joseph Comeaux, Jr., was born on April 11, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Oscar Joseph Comeaux, Sr., and Hazel Joubert. He passed away on April 8, 2020.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Comeaux will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Tabernacle of Praise Family Worship Center ~ 8814 Tidwell Rd.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:45a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m., by live streaming at thetopchurch.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020