Oscar Peraza
1933 - 2020
Mr. Oscar Peraza
1933-2020
went home to be with his Lord on June 16, 2020.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6:00 -8:00 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home. Interment immediately following service at 11:00 AM.
For a full obituary, please visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
JUN
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
