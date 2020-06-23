Mr. Oscar Peraza
1933-2020
went home to be with his Lord on June 16, 2020.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6:00 -8:00 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home. Interment immediately following service at 11:00 AM.
For a full obituary, please visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com
1933-2020
went home to be with his Lord on June 16, 2020.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6:00 -8:00 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home. Interment immediately following service at 11:00 AM.
For a full obituary, please visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.