Otis Malcolm Cohn, Jr.
1957-2020
Otis Malcolm Cohn of Cleveland, Tx. passed away March 6, 2020. Otis was born on October 2, 1957 to his loving parents Otis Malcolm Cohn, Sr. and Sadie Majnik Cohn.
Otis is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, M.A. and Nina Cohn, his maternal grandparents, John and Annie Majnik, his father, Otis Malcolm Cohn, Sr., and his sister, Nina Ann Cohn and Grand nephew Jacob Wixted. He is survived by his wife, Mary Cohn, his mother, Sadie Cohn, his sister, Mollie Cohn Lambert, his brother-in-law, Scott Lambert, his nieces, Anna Claire Lambert (Uncle Otis was her biggest fan in softball, music and pretty much anything she did), Sarah Gaskins, Jan'ee Merrell, Ruby Merrell, his nephews, Christopher Merrell and Iain Bingham, grand niece Maya Wixted, grand nephew Caleb Merrell, great grand nephew Oliver Merrell, great grand nieces Aria and Anastasia Merrell. He was considered "Uncle Otis" to many.
The visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas, Tuesday, March 10 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services will be at Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland, Texas, Wednesday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Otis' memory to the Tarkington Student Foundation or the Charles Austin Memorial Library.
Pace-Stancil Funeral Home
303 E. Crockett
Cleveland, TX 77327
(281)592-2641
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020