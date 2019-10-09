|
|
Otis "Jeep" Perry
1931-2019
Otis passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born in Houston, TX, graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1950,, received the Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Texas Southern University. He taught at B. C. Elmore and Reynolds Elementary Schools and served as principal at Dogan Elementary School until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Rose Perry.
The Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM, with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, Texas 77021, Rev. James Best, officiating. The interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019