|
|
OTIS GENE RAY
1942-2019
Otis Gene Ray was born on January 12, 1942 in Shelby, Texas to Van Ray, Sr., and Elma Robertson Ray. He passed away on June 12, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Ray will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church ~ 1501 Jensen Drive, Houston, Texas 77020.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment~ Houston National Cemetery (gate-time 1:45p.m.).
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 20, 2019