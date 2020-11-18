1/1
Oyervides Ricardo
1994 - 2020
Ricardo Oyervides
1994-2020
Ricardo Oyervides (Garcia) was born in McAllen, TX on May 28, 1994. It is with deepest sorrow and heartache that his parents announce Ricardo's sudden passing on Nov. 15, 2020 at the age of 26. He is survived by both his parents Margarita Oyervides and Jose Antonio Urbina, and younger brother Gerardo A. Garcia. His entire family will miss him dearly. Ricardo was a loving and considerate son with a beautiful heart full of immeasurable Kindness. Ricardo re-enrolled in college to pursue a degree in Biology. He loved music, working out, cooking, and being of service to others. Our heavenly Father will greet Ricardo in heaven with open arms. Rest in peace our little boy; mom and dad will see you again one day.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with a Devotional Service at 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 6:00 pm.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
NOV
18
Service
06:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
NOV
19
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
