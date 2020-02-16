|
Paige Smith Compton
1958-2020
Paige Smith Compton wife of Higdon O. Compton, Sr passed away peacefully Febuary 10,2020 in Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Anna Adele Keith and Stuart Smith. She is survived by her husband Higdon Compton, Sr and her two step sons John Higdon Compton, Higdon O. Compton, Jr, Daughter-in -Law Kisty Compton and grandaughters McKenna Compton and Sutton Compton. Paige is also survived by her two sisters Diane Collins of Bryan, Texas and Adriana Webster of Leesburg, Virginia. Paige had a deep love for conservation and the great outdoors both land and sea however her passion was fishing on the Gulf Coast and her beloved family.
A memorial service will be held at St Martins Episcopal Church on Wednesday Febuary 19,2020 at 3:00 pm. A reception at the church will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , P.O. Box 149275, Austin, Texas 78714.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020