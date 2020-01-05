Home

The Woodlands United Methodist Church
2200 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
The Robb Chapel, The Woodlands United Methodist Church
Pam Dickerson was born on 6/23/1953 in Jacksonville, FL to Addison L. Summers, Jr. and Carolyn H. Summers. She died on 12/4/2019. In1987, Pam married Kevin D. Dickerson and in 1990, they welcomed a son, Austin Summers Dickerson. Two years ago, Pam and Kevin retired from The Woodlands to Lake Travis in Jonestown. Pam's life was built on her strong faith, her love of family, and her loyalty to friends. She was known for her extraordinary kindness and generosity, her sincere interest in others, and her high moral character. Pam was, above all, a dedicated servant of the Lord. Pam was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving caretaker and husband of 32 years, Kevin, her son, Austin (Mariah), her sister, Gail Summers (John MacDonald), sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law (Bonnie and Sam Rakowitz, Kathy and Fernando Manrique and Angie and Jim Leahey), several nieces, nephews, and cousins and many friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Pam's memory to The Woodlands United Methodist Church Missions Program, 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380 (www.thewoodlandsumc.org/give) or Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance, 23532 Calabasas Rd., Ste A, Calabasas, CA 91302 (https:/lobularbca.wedid.it).
A memorial service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at The Robb Chapel, The Woodlands United Methodist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020
