Pamela Lareine

Graham

1949-2019

Pamela Lareine Graham, a long term resident of Houston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 26, 2019. She was 69 years old. She is survived by her brother Clark, her son William and her grand children Ethan, Mathew, Alex and Austin. Pam was a top notch philatelist who worked many years at Sam Houston Philatelics. She created a bustling online jewelry store: Harmony in Gems. In her latter years she became a loyal and dedicated fan of the Houston Astros. She was also a big fan of Pink Floyd music. Pam supported animal shelters and loved her cats dearly. She was greatly supportive of her Life Partner Dean Becker's endeavors to end the war on drugs. He mourns her deeply. She will be sorely missed by her adopted family, friends and allies who will remember her kindness, generosity and loving heart. She continues to give through her passing, for she is now an organ donor, so that others may live. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 28, 2019