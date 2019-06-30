|
|
Pamela Ross
1954-2019
She passed on June 22, 2019. There will be a Wake Service on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home. There will be a Graveside Service on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2426 Cullen Blvd., Pearland, Texas 77581. There will be a Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, Texas 77002, Rev. Greg Funderburk, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019