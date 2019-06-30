Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Wake
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery
2426 Cullen Blvd
Pearland, TX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
South Main Baptist Church
4100 Main St
Houston, TX
Pamela Ross


1954 - 2019
Pamela Ross Obituary
Pamela Ross
1954-2019
She passed on June 22, 2019. There will be a Wake Service on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home. There will be a Graveside Service on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2426 Cullen Blvd., Pearland, Texas 77581. There will be a Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, Texas 77002, Rev. Greg Funderburk, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019
