Pamela Sue

La Monica Burge

1947-2019

Pamela Sue La Monica Burge went to Heaven surrounded by family whom she loved on Wednesday, the 13th of February 2019. She was 72 years of age.

Pam was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on the 16th of January 1947. Her family later moved to Corpus Christi, where Pam graduated from W. B. Ray High School in 1965. Following high school, Pam's family settled in Houston, where she attended the University of Houston and earned a degree in Education. She was named one of the top 10 most beautiful on the U of H campus.

Pam was truly passionate about anything she put her mind to. She will be remembered for providing a loving home to her four children, Michael, Melanie, Jeni and Farley. Her home was always open to her nieces and nephews and all of their friends.

She enjoyed painting, crafting and art, and had a gift for remodeling her homes. She loved painting detailed landscape murals and decorating her granddaughters rooms in elaborate themes.

Pam also had a deep love of gardening, and enjoyed spending time at her historical home on Galveston Island tending to her garden.

She was a generous hostess with a philanthropic heart for her large family, community and friends, typically hosting the holiday gatherings at her beautifully decorated home.

Most importantly, Pam was a fierce follower of Jesus and loved her Bible Study class at St. John's. She allowed her faith and personal relationship with the Lord to be her guide and comfort in her final days.

Pam is preceded in death by her son Michael Reel, her mother Betty Jean La Monica, her father Thomas Michael La Monica, and her sister Priscilla Hawley and sister-in-law, Sara Ann Good.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband Billy Burge; her children, Melanie Harris and her husband George, Jeni Raymond and her husband Gabe, and Farley Burge IV; her beloved granddaughters, Ashley and Amanda Raymond. She is also survived by her sister, Patrice Preston and her husband Wayne; her aunt, Fuffy Green; her in-laws, Dr. Edwin Cook, Eddie and Linda Burge, Scott and Anne Good; and her nieces and nephews, Sara Beth Good, Samantha Good Alseth, Brittany Preston Sciba, Allison Preston Lodde, Carynn Hawley, Garret Hawley, Chuck Burge, Farley Burge and Matthew Burge. Many will greatly and forever miss her.

The family would like to thank the Hospice providers and Rhonda Sylvester.

A memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 18th of February, in the Sanctuary of Second Baptist Church; 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where Pastors David Drinnon and John Barksdale are to officiate.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby Deacons' Parlor.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Pam's name may be directed to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org, or mailed to 1776 Yorktown St., Suite 560 Houston, TX 77056.

Please visit Mrs. Burge's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary