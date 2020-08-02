Pamela Kay Sweebe

1962-2020

Pamela Kay Sweebe of The Woodlands passed away at the age of 58 on July 26, 2020. Pam was born on February 8, 1962 to Joyce Brown Norgaard and Warren Richard Norgaard. She grew up Moline, IL with her younger brother David and younger sister Debbie.

A proud Cavalier, Pam graduated from The University of Virginia in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She married John Sweebe the day after graduation at the university chapel.

Pam lived an adventurous life, living at times in Illinois, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, Iowa, Florida, and her home for the last 23 years, Texas. The highlight of her life was being a mother to her beautiful, amazing daughters and a grandmother to her two grandchildren. She enjoyed attending her daughter's sporting events, charity work through National Charity League, working at StoneBridge Church, spending time with her dogs, cheering for the Texans, and watching hummingbirds in her garden. She is remembered as a devoted mother with an inner strength and a caring spirit.

Pam is survived by her husband of 36 years, John Jouette Sweebe; her daughters, Courtney Anne Sweebe and Cassandra Cecilia Sweebe; her grandchildren Kyah Sweebe and Cyron Sweebe; her sister Debbie Norgaard; her brother David Norgaard; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family is planning to hold a celebration of Pam's life at 2:00 on August 8th at StoneBridge Church in The Woodlands, Texas. The service will respect social distancing and will be recorded for those who cannot attend.



