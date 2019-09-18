|
|
Pamelia Burnam Piché
1935-2019
Pamelia Burnam Piché, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 16, 2019. Pam was born 84 years ago in her Grandmother's house in Coffee County, Georgia. After working her way through high school at Martha Berry School in Rome, Georgia, she enlisted in the Air Force. On May 31, 1954, she met another member of the Air Force, Ronald Piché. From that day forward, they became a loving team. Their marriage took place on February 20, 1955. A true homemaker who managed a household as a devoted spouse and parent, Pam gave unconditional love and support and will always be remembered for that. As she often said, "I'm doing the best I can with what I've got", and nothing could be more true.
Family was the most important thing in her life and besides her husband, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her four loving sons and daughters-in-law, Jon and Bobbie, Don and Julie, Tom and Marizza, and Guy and Sherry; her 12 cherished grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Patsy Burnam; several step-brothers and step-sisters; and Tony and Karen Karapasha who she "unofficially adopted" as part of her family.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Estelle Burnam, her brother, Gerald Burnam, and her brother William Burnam.
A Memorial Service will be held for her at Eagle Trace Retirement Community on September 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Eagle Trace Staff Appreciation Fund and sent to 14703 Eagle Trace Dr. Houston, TX 77077. Please note the fund name and Pam's name in the memo line.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019