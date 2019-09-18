Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eagle Trace Retirement Community
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamelia Piche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamelia Piche


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamelia Piche Obituary
Pamelia Burnam Piché
1935-2019
Pamelia Burnam Piché, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 16, 2019. Pam was born 84 years ago in her Grandmother's house in Coffee County, Georgia. After working her way through high school at Martha Berry School in Rome, Georgia, she enlisted in the Air Force. On May 31, 1954, she met another member of the Air Force, Ronald Piché. From that day forward, they became a loving team. Their marriage took place on February 20, 1955. A true homemaker who managed a household as a devoted spouse and parent, Pam gave unconditional love and support and will always be remembered for that. As she often said, "I'm doing the best I can with what I've got", and nothing could be more true.
Family was the most important thing in her life and besides her husband, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her four loving sons and daughters-in-law, Jon and Bobbie, Don and Julie, Tom and Marizza, and Guy and Sherry; her 12 cherished grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Patsy Burnam; several step-brothers and step-sisters; and Tony and Karen Karapasha who she "unofficially adopted" as part of her family.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Estelle Burnam, her brother, Gerald Burnam, and her brother William Burnam.

A Memorial Service will be held for her at Eagle Trace Retirement Community on September 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Eagle Trace Staff Appreciation Fund and sent to 14703 Eagle Trace Dr. Houston, TX 77077. Please note the fund name and Pam's name in the memo line.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now