Panos Nicolas Georgiou,
1955-2019
Panos Nicolas Georgiou, a loving, married father of six, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home in Houston from cancer at the age of 64.
Panos, who was born and raised in London, was somewhat of a prototypical English gentleman: polite, courteous, fair, generous, hospitable, cared for his family and knew the importance of working hard. He always drank a cup of tea every day while reading the newspaper and followed his soccer team -- the Tottenham Hotspurs -- religiously. His warm, personable nature and his infectious laughter and smile would light up the room.
He enjoyed nothing more than when all of his children and grandchildren were under one roof, even if that meant creating lifelong sibling rivalries over games of Monopoly or Risk. He had an enthusiasm for travel from a young age and wanted to share parts of the world with his family that he never saw as a child. He had a lust for cars, adored Greek food, was an avid news reader and rooted for the Astros, Rockets and his favorite golfer, Justin Rose.
Born Aug. 14, 1955, he was one of seven children. At the age of 18 he decided to forego a higher education and started a 46-year career in insurance as a London market insurance broker. During his successful career in marine, oil and gas insurance he was also an underwriter, a member of Lloyd's of London, and a business owner.
In April 2018, he was diagnosed with urothelial cancer. He underwent various treatments, but nothing stopped the disease from spreading. Despite the illness and recent strokes, he maintained his sense of humor and craving for all things chocolate.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Tricia Orsak Georgiou; children, Katherine Georgiou, Nick Georgiou, Alec Lubrano, Chandler Theriot, Eleni Georgiou and Emma Georgiou; sisters, Mary Ovenden, Androulla Burrows and Dora Gough; brothers, George Nicolau and Costas Georgiou; grandchildren, Wesley and Charley Armstrong; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nicolas Georgiou, mother, Eleni Georgiou, brother Kyriacos Liambides and his first wife, Jacqueline Louise Georgiou.
The Georgiou family would like to thank family, friends and Panos' medical team at the Baylor College of Medicine for their love and enormous amount of support. It is deeply appreciated.
Giving back to the community was hugely important to Panos. His philanthropic efforts extended beyond donations. He was an active member of the Annunciation Orthdox School Board of Trustees and a past president of the Annunciation Orthodox School Dad's Club. On the work side, he was a member of the Texas Surplus Lines Association Inc. In 2004, he served as president of the association while he was executive vice president at Burnett and Company.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four until eight o'clock in the evening with Trisagion prayers at half past six o'clock on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston. Funeral services will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd., with Cathedral clergy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Baylor College of Medicine Research Fund, Annunciation Orthodox School Endowment Fund, or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund.
The family also asks that you make memories with your children, family and friends, smile often, learn to laugh at yourself and eat ice cream every day. That is what Panos would wish for you.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019