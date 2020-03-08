|
|
Pat High
1941-2020
Heaven became a little bit sweeter on March 5, 2020 when Patsy "Pat" Martin High passed away peacefully in her home. A proud fifth-generation native Texan, Pat was born on February 18, 1941 to William Burtis and Rachel Taft Martin. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. Her life was filled with love for her family who will deeply miss her but know she will always be watching over us. We celebrate that she is with his Lord and know without question that her loving husband, Ken, was there waiting for his "babe" to give her a BIG kiss and hug! Oh, the celebration they are having in heaven!
Pat grew up in Normangee, Texas on Jinkins Ranch where her father was a rancher and she learned the simple things in life from her parents. Being outside was her favorite thing to do on the ranch, from riding horses to learning how to grow vegetables in the family garden. She attended Normangee High School before moving to Houston, Texas. Her first job in Houston was at Gulf Oil in the mailroom. That job is where she was introduced to her future father-in-law, John High who was the "match-maker" for she and Ken to meet. She was very supportive of Ken, as he worked 3 jobs while he went to night school at University of Houston for 10 years to starting their successful business together. They were always a team in everything they did.
In 1974, Ken and Pat founded H & L Utility Services, Inc., where they were known as one of the "pioneers" in the water district business. In 1991 the company became Water, Environmental & Technical Services, Inc. Her entire family has worked at the company at one point and the company continues to grow. Pat was passionate about the business and was very involved in the VOE (Vocational Office Education) program in the Cy-Fair Independent School District where she employed students to help them get a start on their future. She always loved working with the younger generation and continued to have friendships with many of those students many years later.
Pat had a love for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo where she was a Lifetime Member. She had a love for the Calf Scramble and sponsored many high school students throughout the years. This love carried through to the land she and her husband, Ken, owned in Crockett, Texas where they raised many head of cattle on their beautiful property.
From a lifetime of her nurturing and gentle care, a happy family blossomed. More than anything, Pat loved and adored her family — a proud wife of her husband, her rock, of 55 years, a proud mother to her son and daughter, a proud grandmother to her three grandchildren and their spouses and especially proud of her great grandchildren — and leaves a loving and loyal legacy to her family. Many cherished the love story and example of a beautiful, loyal marriage that she and Ken (her "babe") had. She was always supportive of whatever they decided to do, she was behind them 100%. She was active in many activities with her children and grandchildren. Being involved in PTO at Matzke Elementary, Cub Scouts, Brownies, Baseball, Drill Team and any organization her children were involved in. Then when her grandchildren had games and activities, she was ALWAYS there to cheer them on. She was truly the family's biggest encourager and cheerleader, filled with tremendous joy!
Everyone who knew her, knew how much she LOVED George Strait! She was at his first performance at the Houston Livestock & Rodeo in 1983 and she knew he was going to be a legend. Her smile was infectious, she was always happy, positive, forgiving, loyal, fair, never used bad language, very proper, humble, fun, stood for what was right and the most loving lady to everyone who knew her. She lead a life of impeccable character that inspired those who knew her well and her leadership and strong presence impacted many. Pat treated everyone with a quiet but genuine respect. She had a combination of determination and perseverance infused with a great love of life.
Patsy "Pat" Martin High is preceded in death by her husband, John Kenneth "Ken" High and her parents William Burtis and Rachel Taft Martin. She is survived by her son DeWayne and wife Christine High, her daughter Wendy High Thomas, grandchildren Wesley and wife Megan High, Amy and husband Cisco Jove, Chase and wife Katie Thomas and her precious great grandchildren, Titus and Abby Grace Jove. Pat is also survived by his beloved dog Baby, who never left her side.
A visitation for Pat will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, Tx 77065. Services celebrating her life will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Klein Funeral Home. Graveside Services to follow at 3:30 pm at Klein Cy-Fair/Northwest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to one of the following organizations:
Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation
John 14:2-3 "There are many rooms in my Father's house. If this were not true, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. If I go and do that, I will come back. And I will take you to be with me. Then you will also be where I am."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020