Pat Holt
1930-2020
Mary Patricia "Pat" Carmena Holt, 89, of Plantersville, died peacefully Wednesday morning, February 12th, at her home.
A gathering of family and friends will take place Sunday, February 16th, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 8227 County Road 205 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. A vigil service will follow at 5:00 pm. A Funeral Mass celebrating Pat's life will be celebrated 10:30 am Monday, February 17th, at St. Mary Catholic Church. A reception will immediately follow in St. Mary's Parish Hall. The rite of committal will be at 3:30 pm in Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Pat was born on Monday, March 17, 1930 in Houston, the 4th child to John Allan and Vera Ellen Bernard Carmena. She grew up in Houston and graduated in 1948 from St. Agnes Academy. While working at the Houston Chronicle, she caught the attention of a handsome young distributor, Robert Holt. The romance bloomed and they were married on April 29, 1949.
They began their married life and raising a family in the Heights and later moved to Spring Branch where they lived until 1972. She was a full time mother and housewife to five children and husband, yet she still found time to volunteer at school functions, as a teacher's assistant for CCE at St. Cecilia Catholic Church and as a "Pink Lady" at Heights Hospital.
In 1972 they built their dream home and moved to Plantersville where Pat became very involved at St. Mary Catholic Church. She was a dedicated member of the Altar Society and the Guardian Angels. For a number of years she served as a lector as well as volunteered for the annual homecoming bazaar.
Pat continued her love of serving others as a"Pink Lady" with the Ladies Auxiliary of Grimes-St. Joseph Hospital, only retiring after she had a stroke in 2013. She volunteered as a "Pink Lady" at both Heights Hospital and Grimes-St. Joseph with a combination of nearly 50 years of service.
Pat's greatest passion and love was her family. As someone said, "She was such a blessing and a wonderful role model to all of us". She was happiest when everyone was together, and she loved to cook for them. Many knew her for her famous sugar cookies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Robert, sisters, Sue Hamner, Vera Bisso, and Joycelyn Wallace, a brother Allan Carmena and daughter-in-law JoAnn Holt.
Survivors include her children, Tim Holt and wife Martie of Houston, Charlotte Bossart and husband Pat of Plantersville, Becky Keels of Houston, Grant Holt of Navasota and Patricia "Trish" Holt of Plantersville; grandchildren, Kimberley Smallwood and husband Alfred of Plantersville, Elizabeth, Courtney and Christine Keels of Houston, Kathleen Bossart of Houston and Ben Bankston of Huntsville; great grandsons, Jayden Smallwood and Conner Keels; sister-in-law Glenna Carmena of Ft. Worth; brother-in-law Roger "Bud" Wallace of Albuquerque, NM; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a great number of friends.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has suggested memorials in Pat's name to St. Mary Altar Society or Guardian Angels, PO Box 388, Plantersville, TX 77363-0388 or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020