Pat Raulston

Pat C Lea Irvin Raulston

1929-2020

Pat C Lea Irvin Raulston died at home this week, aged 90. Her passions were anything outdoors, but especially fishing, gardening, and traveling. A graduate of Baylor College and Baylor Law School, she was not yet 21 when she finished law school and had to wait several months to take the bar exam! She was best known in the greater community for her outstanding leadership over many years of the Houston Junior Forum's Recreation Center for Older Adults. She also served on the Texas Governor's Council on Aging. She is survived by her son and his wife, Dwight and Elva Raulston, two granddaughters, Darcy Raulston and Lucy Raulston Mosbacher, a son-in-law Peter Mosbacher, and three great-grandchildren, Robert, James, and Hannah Mosbacher. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. John's School are welcome.



