Hallie Ward Gill, Jr.
Patricia Jane (Wolf) Gill
Hallie Ward Gill, Jr. & Patricia Jane Wolf Gill entered eternal rest within a week of each other, February 14 & February 20, respectively, in Johnson City, Tennessee, following long illnesses & surrounded by family.
Hallie was born on August 24, 1932 in Galveston, Texas. Losing his mom Ruby Mae Dowda at the tender age of six years to breast cancer, he & his brother Walter were raised in Galveston by their father with the help of his aunt, Polly Dowda Stapp. After graduating from Ball High, Hallie attended Howard Payne University & graduated from Texas Tech University & the University of Texas School of Law in 1958.
Pat was born on August 29, 1934 in Monticello, Iowa. She spent her youth in Columbus, Texas, enjoying life as a "pk" or "pastor's kid" with her sister Juanita, brothers Raymond, Charles & Roland. She attended Texas Lutheran College & the University of Texas in Austin where she completed both her B.A. & master's degrees in Government. They met on a blind date & after a delay caused by a near fatal car accident involving Hallie, Pat's father, the Reverend Gottlieb Wolf presided over their wedding on December 20, 1957 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Columbus, Texas.
Pat & Hallie lived for 60 years in southwest Houston, where they focused on family & careers. Pat started teaching at Bellaire High School but soon after their son Thomas was born, she chose to support Hallie in his law career & focus on raising their family, which soon included Ann & Susan. Pat returned to the classroom as a regular substitute at Pershing Jr. High where her children attended school. Her favorite afterschool snack was a Whopper at Burger King! Eventually, she took a fulltime position at the High School for the Health Professions until she retired in 1992.
Hallie began his law career with the City of Houston legal department. He then opened his own law firm, becoming well known for his innovative marketing, & was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. Texas Monthly Best/Worst contest recognized Hallie for the "Best Recorded Messages" for the extensive legal information on a large list of issues including adoption & bankruptcy that he provided free of charge on taped phone messages. With Pat's help, he built a successful civil law practice that allowed them to travel the United States enjoying time in Colorado, New England, Iowa, Washington, D.C. & Tennessee. He celebrated 50 years in the Bar in 2008. Contemplating retirement, they decided to stay in Houston in the home they raised their family in on Stanton Street, close to decades long neighbors Margaret & Alex Jelson, Pat's teacher friends & near Faith Lutheran Church.
Pat participated actively in the life of Faith & sang in the choir for nearly sixty years! Her love for quilting & sewing has left the family with many keepsakes, reminders of her creativity & affection. Hallie loved to tinker on cars & boats & was consumed by national news. His life was altered by hearing loss & he spent the last 20 years struggling to converse.
Above all, Hallie & Pat were devoted parents & grandparents. They were all about school, jobs & family. Grandma Pat was most popular at bedtime when she told ghost stories that were perfectly suspenseful. She loved Scrabble & Pictionary, too. Her granddaughters proudly wore new "Made by Grandma" dresses on the first day of school & holidays. Their grandchildren expected Pat to inquire about their grades & romances. They were extremely proud of their grandchildren becoming teachers, lawyers, doctors, accountants & business people. The Gills love to eat, in part because Pat & Hallie were good cooks & devoted meal planners & grocery shoppers.
In their 80s, both Hallie & Pat began to suffer with dementia. They relied on their daughter Susan & her family for nearly a decade to help them navigate healthcare & home maintenance in Houston, which allowed them to remain at home for as long as possible.
On December 6, 2018 Pat & Hallie moved to Johnson City, Tennessee with hopes of enjoying Thomas' family including great grandchildren & having fewer responsibilities & more assistance by living in an apartment community for seniors. But soon, Pat needed fulltime companion care & Hallie lost most of his mobility. Over the last year, their health continued to decline & by end of January 2020, their dementia had taken over. The family was guided in the last weeks by hospice. As Christians, the family finds great joy in knowing that Pat & Hallie are together & reunited with so many family & friends. But the finality of death is hard.
Hallie was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Mae Dowda & Hallie Ward Gill, his brother, Walter Lee Gill & niece Amanda Gill Adams. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Pastor Gottlieb Friedrich & Ida Luella Wolf, & her siblings Pastor Raymond Wolf, Juanita Wolf Rabel, Dr. Charles Wolf & Dr. Roland Wolf.
They are survived by their children: Dr. Thomas Ward Gill & Julia Jeffreys Gill, Johnson City, Tennessee, Ann Gill Howard & John Howard, Jr., Austin, Texas, & Susan Gill Pauling & Craig Duwayne Pauling, Dickinson, Texas; grandchildren: Dr. Thomas Gill, Jr. & Georgina Jury Gill, David Gill & Brenna Wilson Gill, Dr. Christopher Gill & Christie Skobel Gill – all of Johnson City; Patricia Howard, New York City, Susan Howard Baldwin & Evan Baldwin, New York City, & John Howard, III, Austin; Ethan Pauling, South Royalton, Vermont, & Hallie Sue Pauling Neighbors & Jeffrey Neighbors II, Eagle Pass, Texas; great grandchildren: Ann Marie Gill, Harrison Gill, Jonah Gill, David Gill, & a baby girl Gill expected May 5, all of Johnson City. Pat & Hallie loved knowing their nieces & nephews, including Monica Norem, Patty Ehler, John Rabel, Nancy Zelisko, James Wolf, David Wolf, Roland Wolf Jr., Jon Wolf, Dr. Mary Ann Curl, Katie Alexander, Bart Gill & their families.
The family is grateful to the care provided by their Houston & Tennessee doctors & caregivers, including end of life support from Princeton Transitional Care, Silver Angels, & Amedisys Hospice Care. Memorials may be made in honor of Pat & Hallie Gill to Faith Lutheran Church, 4600 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, Texas 77401; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, Maryland 20814; or Providence Academy, 2788 Carroll Creek Rd, Johnson City, Tennessee 37615.
A joint celebration of life is planned for March 14 at 1pm at Faith Lutheran Church 4600 Bellaire Blvd. 77401. All are welcome.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020