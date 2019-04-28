|
|
Patricia Gean Anselmi
1931-2019
Patricia Gean Anselmi, 87, passed away on April 22, 2019. Patricia was born on June 12, 1931 to Bernard Galliger and Gertrude Howard Galliger.
Patricia was a member of The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Catholic Women.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the rosary at 7:00 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, Texas 77079 with the graveside service to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019