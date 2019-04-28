Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
For more information about
Patricia Anselmi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Director
8303 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors
8303 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
625 Nottingham Oaks Trail
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Anselmi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anselmi


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Anselmi Obituary
Patricia Gean Anselmi
1931-2019
Patricia Gean Anselmi, 87, passed away on April 22, 2019. Patricia was born on June 12, 1931 to Bernard Galliger and Gertrude Howard Galliger.
Patricia was a member of The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Catholic Women.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the rosary at 7:00 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, Texas 77079 with the graveside service to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now