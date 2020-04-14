|
|
Patricia (Nevill)
Barham
1951-2020
Patricia Nevill Barham, age 68 and a resident of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on April 9, 2020 while at St Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Pat was born on August 1, 1951 in Houston, where she attended River Oaks Elementary, Lanier Junior High, and Lamar High School. She graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Pat passed away from complications from a fall incurred in early January.
Pat lived in San Antonio where two of her three children were born. Her oldest was born in Scottsdale, Arizona. She later moved to Monroe, Louisiana where she was very involved in the local community. She was active in her church and earned her Life Master in Bridge. Her recent affiliations in Kerrville were DAR, PEO, multiple bridge games, and Daughters of the King, Path of Life Bible Study and Cottage Shop at St Peters Church, where she was a member. She left many friends in all places who loved her dearly. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her father, Ivan Nevill Jr., her sister, Rebecca Clark Nevill, and daughter, Anne Duval Barham. She is survived by her mother, Claire Henley Lutey, sons, Andrew Larkin Barham, and Allen Forrester Barham and his wife, Tiffany Townsend Barham and their three children, Annie, Ben and Allie. Pat is also survived by her sister, Marianne N. Crain and her husband, Carter, and their children, Karina Adams Cascadden and Davis Henley Crain, and his wife, Alison, and all their children, Tucker, Harrison Cascadden and Libby, and Weston Crain.
Pat's wishes included to be laid to rest beside her daughter, Anne, in Oak Ridge, Louisiana. A memorial service will take place prior in Kerrville, Texas, and future dates for both will be determined at a later time.
Memorials may be sent to either St. Peters Church, 320 St. Peter St., Kerrville, Texas, 78028 or Hope House, PO Box 457, Liberty Hill, Texas, 78642.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020