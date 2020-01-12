|
|
Patricia Helen Foley Bradley
1940-2020
Patricia Helen Foley Bradley, loving wife, mother, sister and friend to so many, left us the evening of Monday January 6, 2020. Her sweet husband, Bill, always called her Patty.
Patricia was born in Chicago, Ill on May 24, 1940. Her loving mother was Helen Sword Bliss of Gladstone, MI, a registered nurse, and her father, Joseph Willoughby Foley of Louisville, KY, was a prominent newspaper columnist and sports promoter. Her father died when she was 8 years old, and her mother remarried William Bliss of Chicago, Il. The family moved to Monroe, LA (quite a culture shock at the time) then to Corpus Christi, TX for her high school years and then to Houston in 1956.
Patricia attended the University of Houston. When she was 18, she met and married John William (Bill) Bradley. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Pat and Bill have two children; son John William (Bill) Bradley, Jr. of Houston and daughter Kathleen Patricia Bradley of Austin, Texas. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her sister and brother, Helen Shepherd and Bill Bliss, Jr., as well as precious nieces, nephews and cousins.
In 1970 Pat and Bill opened Bradley's Art and Frame, a custom picture framing business, now in its 50th year. Her passion was needlework and she was a member of the Guild at Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church. She stitched beautiful kneelers and ornaments for the church. Pat became a needlework specialist and traveled around the country giving workshops and lectures on conservation framing of needlework for the Professional Picture Framers Association. Pat was also on the committee that wrote the guidelines for the Certified Picture Framers Certification Test. In 2010 Pat and Bill were awarded the P.P.F.A. Lifetime Achievement Award.
Pat was also active in the Dover Club, The West Houston Chamber of Commerce / Women Driving Business and the WBEA. She donated framing for the Newspring Kids Art Program auctions, supported community schools and churches as well as the Houston Rodeo children's art programs.
Pat was a Girl Scout Leader and an American Red Cross swimming instructor. She was a proud Houston Astros fan. The 2017 World Series victory brought her much joy. She loved her animals and many made her home theirs through the years.
The Requiem Mass for longtime and beloved parishioner, Mrs. Patricia (Pat) Bradley will be offered at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham. Patricia will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Drive directly following the Mass.
The family also invites each of you to the Visitation on the previous evening, Monday, January 13th from 4:00 until 8:00 pm., in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. Father Hough will lead the Rosary at 5:00 pm
Let us pray for Patricia:
Incline thine ear, O Lord, to our prayers, as we entreat thy mercy, that the soul of thy servant, which thou hast commanded to depart from this world, may be brought unto the country of peace and light, and made a partaker in the company of thy saints.
Rest eternal grant unto her O Lord: and let light perpetual shine upon her. Amen
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020