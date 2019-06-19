Patricia Collins

1927-2019

Patricia Redmond Collins, 91, passed away on June 12, 2019, in Houston, Texas after a long illness. She was born on October 17, 1927 in Oakdale, Louisiana, but grew up in Beaumont, Texas where she lived until 1974. She graduated from Beaumont High School and then earned a BA in English from Lamar University where she also worked as an instructor in the English Department.

Mrs. Collins had been a resident of Houston since 1978 and was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church for over 40 years. She enjoyed doting on her grandsons, creating memorable family events and traveling to far flung places around the world. She was the glue that held her family together.

Mrs. Collins is preceded in death by Robert Collins, her husband of over 70 years, by her parents, James A. Redmond and Charity Howell Redmond, and by her sister Jimmie Lou Coco. She is survived by sons Michael and David, both of Houston, grandson John Kelley of Houston, and grandson Christopher Collins, M.D. of Asbury Park, NJ. She is also survived by nephews Joe Coco of Corpus Christi, Randy Collins, Ricky Collins and Ronny Collins of El Campo, and nieces Sheila Coco of Anaheim Hills, California and Robin Crowell of El Campo.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the kind and loving people who provided so much assistance during Mrs. Collins' final months, including Home Health Resources, Simoneaux's Medical, Inc., Darrell Simoneaux, Genevia Simoneaux and Sasha Womack, The family also wishes to thank Dr. Sunil Patel and the amazing team at M.D. Anderson – Katy.

Memorial service for Mrs. Collins will be conducted at St Francis Episcopal Church, 335 Piney Point, Houston, Texas 77024 on June 20, 2019 at 10:30AM. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary