Patricia "Pat" (Cox) Wright

1928-2019

Our Precious Mother was born January 21st,1928, near New Orleans and lived her life with the fun and lively spirit of her birthplace. A family move with Shell Oil Company brought her to Houston as a child. Having graduated from Milby HS, and while attending St Joseph's Nursing School, she married our father, James W. Lee, Jr. She was a wonderful mother, The Fun Mom of the neighborhood. She taught us to skate, swim, dive, ski, bowl, dance, sing, whistle, fish, and just play. She was highly accomplished at these skills and many more, but the greatest gift she gave to us, she taught us the grace to be forgiving. When we were grown, she married Bill Wright, and her playful spirit made her a perfect Gracie to his George.

She left her home in Houston to join the Angels on February 7th, and was greeted in Heaven by Bill, her parents, Edward B Cox and Rena Reba; her brother, Eddie; her son, Jon Beau Lee; our dad and his parents, Merle and James Lee Sr; and many loved family.

Missing her joyful presence are her children: Jimmie Lee, Jay Lee (Sheri), Pat Dinhoble (Charles, & children Darla Alpizar, Leah Kirchgessner, and Dan Dinhoble (Elaina)); her grandchildren: Kat Pasle-Green, Charlotte Thompson (Bobby), Chris Grace, Alex, Amanda, Cameron and Kaela Lee; as well as her thirteen great-grandchildren: Kalen Oswald (Abby), Zane, Dylan and Larissa Alpizar, Taylor Vallejo, Blake and Kyle Kirchgessner, Adele, Eden, Hayden and Coen Dinhoble, and Liam and Jesse Thompson; as well as Bill's children: Richard, Ginny, Anita, Martha, and their children. Precious friends Warren, Cathy and Charlie Haltmar were a constant blessing in Mother's life. She is also survived by her sister, Beverlye Rea and children, Beverlye Ann, Janet and Lynn.

Jay and Pat want to recognize the constant, loving care given to Mother by our brother, Jimmie for these many years. We all wish to thank Dr. Marcos Compos and his staff for the excellent and loving care their cardiology practice administered over the years.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road, Houston, at 10:00 am, Friday, March 1st.