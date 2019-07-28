|
Patricia Ann Craig
1949-2019
Patricia Ann Craig passed away on July 15, 2019, in Houston at the age of 70. Patricia is survived by her sisters Susan Pearson of Houston and Nancy Barton and husband Craig of Arlington.
Pat was born March 14, 1949, in Houston to Leonard and Harriette Craig. She graduated from Spring Branch High School and earned undergraduate and Masters degrees in Education from the University of Houston. She taught school in both the Spring Branch ISD and the Houston ISD and later became a commercial real estate broker.
A fifth generation Texan and direct descendent of General Sidney Sherman, Patricia was a member of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She served as Treasurer and volunteered as a docent for the Pioneer Memorial Log Cabin.
The family is grateful for Pat's caregivers.
A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 10:00 a.m., at Glenwood Cemetery. Reverend Wick Stuckey of Chapelwood United Methodist Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Pioneer Memorial Log House Museum, 1510 Cambridge, Houston, Texas, 77030 or TIRR Memorial Herman (The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research) tirr.memorial/hermann.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019