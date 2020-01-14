Home

Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2444 Rollingbrook Dr
Baytown, TX 77521
(281) 422-8111
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church
18223 Point Lookout Dr.
Nassau Bay, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church
18223 Point Lookout Dr.
Nassau Bay, TX
View Map
Patricia Curran


1934 - 2020
Patricia Curran Obituary
Patricia Ann Curran
1934-2020
Patricia Ann Curran, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother was born August 27, 1934 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Leola and William Burns. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Beverly Robein and Beryl Buse, sons-in-law Scott Sander and Kevin Burns. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Curran, children Sean Curran, Julie Burns, Danny & Necie Curran, Marian & Jay Henderson, and Theresa Sander; grandchildren Lauren Sander and her husband Adrian Rangel, Kinsey Sander, Jared Henderson & wife Kristen, Meredith Schneider and husband Jonathan, Brian Burns, Caora Burns; great grandchildren Judson Schneider, Jack Henderson. Pat was a very loving woman with an open heart who was very strong in her faith. She made sure that everyone she loved was in her prayers and we will miss her dearly. The funeral services will be on Wednesday, January 15 beginning with a rosary at 10:00 a.m. and a funeral mass at 10:30 at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church at 18223 Point Lookout Dr. in Nassau Bay, TX.
St. Jude's Children Hospital was near and dear to Pat's heart and if so desired, donations can be made in her name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
