As kind and courageous as they come--she may not have been big in stature, but she had the the heartiest of laughs, and when I think back to the many memories I have of Trish Frye, it's that laugh of hers that helps me get through the tears of knowing she's no longer with us physically. She'll always be with us in our hearts, however, as will her adoring and incredibly adored Phyllis.

John Nechman

Friend