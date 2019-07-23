Patricia Ann Smith Gooding

1930-2019

Patricia Ann Smith Gooding, 88, was born September 21, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK to her parents James Albert and Winifred Smith and passed away July 20, 2019 in McKinney, TX.

Pat spent her early adult years in Shreveport, LA where she married Gordon and had their three children and then moved to Dallas, Houston, Kerrville and McKinney, TX.

Gordon and Pat were longtime members of The Petroleum Club, The Houston Club and Brae Burn Country Club in Houston and River Hill Country Club in Kerrville. They built their retirement dream home on the golf course of River Hill in Kerrville where they spent 24 years enjoying life, the view and playing golf. They made their final move to assisted living in McKinney, TX in 2012.

She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Gordon W. Gooding (2016). Pat is survived by her children and their spouses, Mike Gooding of Houston, Linda Gooding and E.V. Shipley of Farmersville and David Gooding and Edward McCartney of Houston, TX.

The family will have a private gathering to scatter the ashes of Gordon and Pat in the Texas Hill Country.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's memory to Our Savior Lutheran Church in McKinney, TX, Hosanna Lutheran Church in Kerrville, TX or The .

Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 23, 2019