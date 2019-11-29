|
Patricia Boren "Tricia" Gregory passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born in Houston, Texas on September 1, 1957, the daughter of William M. Boren and Rosemary K. Boren. She is survived by her children Michael Boren Gregory and his wife Brittney Laine Gregory, and Garrett David Gregory and Lauren Koren Adame, and by five grandchildren: Bella, Noah, Emma, Libby, Connie. She is also survived by her sister Susan (Ken), her sister Janet (Cliff), stepmother Molly (Gary), and by her stepsister Jenny (Paul) and stepbrother Burton (Yvette). She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Michael "Mike" Gregory, and by her mother and father, and by her stepbrother Cliff Cleveland. A Houstonian for most of her life, she loved the relationships she formed there as well as cheering on her favorite sports teams. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family; especially laughing alongside her devoted sisters. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, contagious laugh, and caring heart. Donations in her honor can be made to the SPCA of Texas (spca.org) as she had a special love for animals.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019