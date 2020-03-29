|
|
Patricia Harrison
1943-2010
Patricia Perez Harrison of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 26, 2020, at Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX at the age of 76. She had been ill for two months.
Patricia Ann Perez was born on June 28, 1943, the eldest of seven children to Manuel Aurelio Perez & Maria Gonzales. She was a graduate of Hondo High School in Hondo, TX and earned her degree in Fashion Design from Houston Community College. Patricia married John B. (Jack) Harrison on December 4, 1965. They happily celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2015.
Patricia served as a bilingual receptionist and office manager for several Houston hotels, mortgage companies, eye surgeons, dress shops and retirement centers while raising her family. She was an active member and dear friend of many within the parish of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Houston, TX.
She is survived by her husband John, two children, Nicole Miller and Miranda Gonzales; Siblings, Gloria Hillhouse, Olga Perez, Aurelio Perez Jr., Linda Ibarra, Robert Perez and Debra Hopper; five grandchildren, Adam Gonzales, Evan Touchet, Joshua Touchet, Noe B. Gonzales & Divinity Gonzales and many dear nieces and nephews.
The funeral of Patricia will be conducted in Hondo, TX. In light of current health and safety concerns, memorial services and a celebration of life are pending and will be announced at a later date. In the interim, fond memories and words of condolence may be shared at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/houstonchronicle
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020