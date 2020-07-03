Patricia Herbert

Patricia L Herbert

1950-2019

Patricia L Herbert of Spring, TX, passed away surrounded by friends and family on August 18, 2019 at the age of 68. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gil & Stelle Herbert of Spring. Patricia is survived by many close friends, her sister Mary Spinks, three nieces and their husbands, two great nieces and two great nephews. Patricia was a fiercely opinionated woman who wasn't afraid to speak her mind. She enjoyed traveling with friends, and checking adventures off her bucket list. Patricia died after bravely battling cancer, and she referred to her chemotherapy treatments as "spa days." Patricia's closest friends meant the world to her, and stuck by her side during life's challenging moments. Patricia wore many hats and had several successful careers. She received certifications and degrees throughout her life ranging from a paralegal to a Courdon Bleu trained chef. Patricia had a passion for her dogs. She enjoyed showing them, and ribboned in AKC dog shows throughout the country. Patricia also had a love for horses. She was introduced to them at a young age, and the love lasted a lifetime. Patricia's last endeavor was volunteering for the Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society, ensuring that the horses there were in a safe environment. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society, eat dessert first, or choose to take that dream vacation or adventure, just live your life to it's fullest!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store