|
|
Patricia Joan Cheeney
1934-2019
Patricia "Patsy" Joan Hencey Cheeney, 85, of Houston, Texas, went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2019. Joan, who was known as "Patsy" by family and friends, was born May 9, 1934 to Clarence Charles Hencey, Jr. and Dessie Fay McClelland.
Joan was preceded in death by her mother and father, loving husband Gerald W. Cheeney, son Kenneth Stephen Thomas and granddaughter Kimberly Lynn Hutchison.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda Deon Thomas, stepson Gerald Warren Cheeney, Jr. and wife Linda, grandchildren Casey Marie Taylor and husband Billy, Chance Christian Cheeney and Chase Holden Cheeney, great-grandchildren Rory, Lincoln, Destiny, Natalie, Jenna, Tori and Taryn, sister Margaret Ann Durham and husband Kenneth, daughter-in-law Sharon Thomas, as well as extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives, and many dear friends who consider Joan "family".
Joan loved God and cherished her family, friends and beloved pets. She loved to sing along with Chance and Chase, and never missed an opportunity to cheer on the Texans and Astros. Joan grew up in Galveston, Texas and graduated from Ball High School. She was a long-time resident of Houston where she raised her family, but never forgot her Galveston roots. Joan worked as a medical assistant to Dr. Robert Gordon for many years before retiring to beautiful Lake Tahoe, Nevada with husband Gerald in 1991. Joan made her home in Houston after Gerald's passing in 2008 and felt very blessed to bond with his family back in Texas.
The family extends a special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses and staff at North Houston Transitional Care, Traditions Hospice and St. Luke's Hospital for their never-ending prayers, love and kindness while Joan was in their care.
A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Joan at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Kinsmen Lutheran Church, 12100 Champion Forest Dr., Houston, Texas 77066 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be sent to () or Kinsmen Lutheran Church (www.kinsmenlutheran.org) in memory of Joan. Please request a letter be sent to the family if making a donation.
Always Loved and Forever Missed – Your Love Will Live in Our Hearts Forever
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019