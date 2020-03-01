|
Patricia Anne Krause
1931-2020
Patricia Anne Krause, age 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, entered Heaven's gate on Thursday February 27, 2020. Patricia, better known as "Sissy" was born December 6, 1931 in Houston, Texas to the late Elmo (Rae Rae) and Alma Kuhn. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Elmer Krause, brother Duey (Son) Kuhn, sisters Joyce Stewart and Barbara Spencer, and one grandchild, Taylor Rae Krause.
Patricia was a housewife, and follower of Jesus. She attended Woodland Baptist Church in the Heights for many years. She devoted her life supporting her husband and raising their four children. Patricia was also a caregiver to the many family members that passed before her. Patricia loved crossword puzzles, Chinese checkers, and loved talking to family and friends. She will deeply be missed by everyone that knew her.
Patricia is survived by her loving daughters and son, Kathy Bate (John), Vicky Johnson (Glenn), Carol Cowart (Danny), and Jeff Krause (Debbie); precious grandchildren, Chris Johnson, Sarah Clinton, Kimberly Goodrich, John Bate Jr., Michael Cowart, Stephanie Johnson, Emily Wethington, Austin Krause, Mitchel Krause, Katelyn Krause, and Jenna Hope Krause; sweet great grandchildren, Madison Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Christopher Johnson Jr., Ethan Bate, Owen Bate, Luke Clinton, Allison Wethington, Emma Krause, Anna Clinton, Logan Bate, Ian Goodrich, Ellie Krause, and Claire Wethington. After Elmer's passing her niece, Anne Spears, has been her loyal and loving caregiver for 12 years.
A visitation for Patricia will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Fwy, Houston, Texas 77060. A funeral service will occur Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM, 13102 North Fwy, Houston, Texas 77060. A committal service will occur Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery, 13102 North Fwy, Houston, Texas 77060.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020