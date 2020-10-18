1/1
Patricia Luther
1936 - 2020
Patricia Ann Luther
1936-2020
Patricia Ann (Martin) Luther was born July 28, 1936 in Houston, Texas. A devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away October 9, 2020 in Gallatin, Tennessee at the age of 84.
Patricia graduated from Reagan High School in 1954. She married William R. Luther on December 16, 1955 and together they had 4 children. They moved to Maryland in 1998 and again to Tennessee in 2002. She dearly loved her family and strove to live her life for Christ and with honesty and generosity.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Orlean Martin, and her husband William R Luther. She is survived by her 4 children, William (Vickie) Luther, Linda Trellis, Carol (Bruce) Withee, and Steve (Ashley) Luther; grandchildren, Heather Withee, Danielle Withee, Courtney Withee, Jennifer (Ryan) Lisch, Lindsey Withee, Stephanie Trellis, Jacob Luther, Tylar Luther, Ken Luther; great-grandchildren, William Kanaras, Isaac Wharton, Everly Lisch and another on the way.
Those desiring may make a donation to Samaritan's Purse in memory of Mrs. Luther in lieu of flowers.
Friends are invited to visitation with the family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:30 am until 11:15 am in The Chapel of The Angels at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, TX 77023, with the graveside service to follow at 11:30 am in the cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:30 - 11:15 AM
The Chapel of The Angels at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
OCT
22
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
7134658900
